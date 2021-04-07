Perez allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings Tuesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Perez pitched well aside from a shaky third inning in which he allowed two earned runs on three singles, a walk and a hit batter. Otherwise, he piled up 15 called strikes and 12 swinging strikes on 92 total pitches and limited the Rays to only one extra-base hit. Perez figures to draw his next start in a tricky matchup Monday at Minnesota -- his former team.