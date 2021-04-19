Perez (0-1) picked up the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out four over 3.2 innings in the second game of Sunday's doubleheaer.

It didn't begin well for Perez, who ceded three consecutive singles in the first inning, but he managed to limit the damage to one run. The left-hander survived a two-on, two-out situation in the fourth, which included his fourth hit batter in three games, before the White Sox chased him in the fourth. First, Yermin Mercedes opened the inning by unloading on a 431-foot home run to center, then three more hits plated to two runs. Perez will look to bounce back in his next start Thursday against at home against the Mariners.