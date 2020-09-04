Perez allowed one run on three hits and three walks over 6.2 innings against Toronto on Thursday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Perez entered the seventh inning with a no-hitter intact on 77 pitches, but Teoscar Hernandez ended the bid with a leadoff single. Perez went on to allow two more singles in the frame, departing after Joe Panik notched a run-scoring single to cut Boston's lead to one run. The Boston bullpen was unable to hold the lead, ultimately resulting in a 10-inning win for Toronto. Despite the no-decision, Perez looked good after having his start pushed back after developing a blister on his pitching hand in his previous outing. The southpaw now owns a 4.07 ERA and 1.21 WHIP on the season, both best among Boston's beleaguered starting rotation. He'll next face the Phillies on the road Tuesday.