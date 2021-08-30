Perez tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will be placed on the injured list, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Perez is the third player to have recently tested positive for the virus, as Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo were also placed on the COVID IL on Friday due to positive tests. The veteran left-hander will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days and will need to clear the health and safety protocols before being activated.