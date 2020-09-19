Perez pitched six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out seven in a no-decision against the Yankees on Friday.

Perez was masterfully painting the corners of the plate Friday evening as all seven of his punchouts were looking. The left-hander was able to keep his walks down too as it was just the third time this season he's given fewer than two free passes during a start. Unfortunately, the Red Sox bullpen was unable to hang onto the lead, robbing Perez of his fourth win in 2020. The 29-year-old will take a 3.88 ERA and 1.26 WHIP into his next start scheduled for Wednesday against the Orioles.