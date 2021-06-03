Perez (4-2) earned the win Thursday after holding the Astros scoreless across 7.2 innings. He allowed six hits and a walk while striking out four.

Perez continued his standing as one of Boston's top starters in recent weeks, stretching out for his longest appearance of the year and getting pulled after just 82 pitches after allowing two base runners via a single and a walk. Regardless, the southpaw became the first Red Sox pitcher to record an out in the 8th inning since 2019. Efficiency was key for Perez, as seen in his low pitch count, including a five-pitch third frame. The 30-year-old is now 4-1 in his last seven starts and sports a 3.09 ERA and 1.23 WHIP on the season. He lines up for a rematch with Houston at home on Tuesday.