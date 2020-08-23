Perez allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings Saturday against Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision.

Perez exited the game with a 3-1 lead, but was betrayed by his bullpen. He allowed only a solo home run to Pat Valaika, and turned in his first start without surrendering multiple free passes. Perez has a strong 3.45 ERA across 31.1 innings, but hasn't been able to consistently work deep into games due to his inability to find the strike zone -- exhibited by his 4.3 BB/9. He's currently projected to take his next turn through the rotation Thursday at Toronto.