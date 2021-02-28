Perez is scheduled to start Tuesday's spring game against Tampa Bay, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Perez was Boston's most consistent starter from start to finish in 2020 and is expected to be part of the 2021 rotation. He follows Nathan Eovaldi (Sunday) and Garrett Richards (Monday). The Red Sox will trot out a six-man rotation early in camp but have not yet committed to that number for the regular season. "We're going to go with a six-man rotation early because I think it fits the pitcher progression better that way," said pitching coach Dave Bush said. "I like keeping guys on six (days) just for a little while to spread out their increases and number of pitches." Following Perez on Tuesday is Nick Pivetta (Wednesday vs. Minnesota), Matt Andriese (Thursday vs. Baltimore) and Eduardo Rodriguez (Friday vs. Tampa Bay).