Perez (7-5) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Perez was in search of a fourth consecutive win, but ran into early trouble, giving up two home runs and losing command during a two-run second inning. Still, he was at just 73 pitches when removed. It was the seventh straight start he's pitched fewer than six innings. The post-break rotation has not yet been set, but Perez should pitch one of the four-game set against the Yankees that kicks off Thursday.