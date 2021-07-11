Gonzalez was removed from Sunday's game against the Phillies with an apparent hamstring injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The utility player was unavailable for a few games with a hamstring injury and came up limp after grounding out in his first at-bat Sunday. Details about Gonzalez's condition should become available during or following the game. Bobby Dalbec entered to play first base.
