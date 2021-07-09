Manager Alex Cora said Gonzalez (hamstring) has no restrictions entering Friday's series opener against the Phillies, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The veteran utility man was unavailable Tuesday and Wednesday versus the Angels while dealing with hip tightness, but he's good to go after Thursday's scheduled off day. Gonzalez will isn't in the lineup Friday but will be available off the bench.
