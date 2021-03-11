Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that he's comfortable with Gonzalez serving as the team's everyday left fielder to begin the season if Franchy Cordero (COVID-19 injured list) isn't ready to play by Opening Day, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

After clearing all COVID-19-related protocols earlier this week, Cordero is scheduled to put in a full workout Thursday, but he may not have enough time to get up to full speed before the April 1 season opener. As a result, Gonzalez looks like he might have a path to everyday at-bats early on during his first season in Boston, though he'll presumably move into more of a utility role once the Red Sox have their full complement of position players available.