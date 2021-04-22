Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Toronto.

It's been a slow start to the season for Gonzalez, who's now hitting .235 with four RBI in 51 at-bats. The utility player has been a staple in the bottom-third of Boston's order, but the team's depth will continue to pressure Gonzalez and, if his meager offensive output continues, threaten his role as an everyday player. The switch-hitter struggled considerably with Minnesota in 2020 and it's reasonable to question whether his days as a productive hitter are behind him.