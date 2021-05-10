Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over Baltimore.
Gonzalez has hit safely in seven straight contests, going 10-for-31 with four doubles and three RBI. He started at second base for the second time in three games, with both starts coming against a right-hander. Sandwiched between his two starts at the keystone was Michael Chavis starting against a lefty. This should be Boston's plan for second base going forward while Enrique Hernandez (hamstring) and Christian Arroyo (hand) are on the injured list.