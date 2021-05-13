Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Michael Chavis will get the nod at second base while Gonzalez sits for the first time since May 1, ending a streak of 10 consecutive starts. Gonzalez slashed a respectable .286/.333/.429 over that span, seemingly solidifying himself as the Red Sox's preferred leadoff option in the process.