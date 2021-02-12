Gonzalez agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez played a versatile role for the Twins in 2020, earning substantial playing time at first, second and third base as well as in right field. He should have the chance to fill a similar utility role in Boston, serving as insurance for the likes of Bobby Dalbec and newly-acquired Franchy Cordero. Since posting a 104 wRC+ in 2018 as a member of the Astros, Gonzalez has slipped to post marks of 93 and 66 in the past two seasons, respectively.