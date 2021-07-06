Gonzalez was removed from Monday's game against the Angels with right hamstring tightness, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The veteran utility man walked and came around to score during the second inning, and he was pulled in the following frame. Gonzalez should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
