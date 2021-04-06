Gonzalez started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 11-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Gonzalez filled in for a struggling Bobby Dalbec, who was 0-for-10 with five strikeouts over the first three games. Gonzalez has started all four games to open the season and lined up at four different positions: left field, second base, third base and first base. Manager Alex Cora has history with Gonzalez from their days in Houston and sees the value in a utility player like that. Gonzalez is 3-for-11 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored.