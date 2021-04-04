Gonzalez started at second base and went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

Gonzalez started in left field Friday against the left-handed John Means, then shifted to second base against right-hander Matt Harvey. Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports Saturday's defensive alignment likely will be used often against righties. "It's just the nature of who we are and what we can do on a daily basis," manager Alex Cora said.