Manager Alex Cora said Sunday after the Red Sox's 5-4 loss to the Phillies that Gonzalez will likely require a stint on the injured list after aggravating a hamstring issue in the contest, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Gonzalez went hitless in his lone plate appearance before being pulled from the contest in the second inning. Given that Gonzalez exited Monday's game against the Angels with hamstring tightness before returning to action for Friday's series opener with Philadelphia, the Red Sox plan to take a more conservative approach with the veteran utility man this time around.