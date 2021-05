Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Gonzalez finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. His .573 OPS on the season, which comes in even worse than his .606 mark from last year, isn't exactly everyday player material. Enrique Hernandez will move in to play second base in his absence, with Danny Santana starting in center field.