site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-marwin-gonzalez-not-starting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gonzalez isn't starting Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Gonzalez had gone just 1-for-17 with a run and five strikeouts across his last four games. Michael Chavis will start at second base and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read