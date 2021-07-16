Gonzalez (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The move comes as no surprise, as manager Alex Cora said Sunday that the utility man would likely require a trip to the IL. The transaction is retroactive to Tuesday, making Gonzalez eligible to reinstated July 23. With that said, it seems very possible that the 32-year-old will require additional time to heal.