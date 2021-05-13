Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the A's.

The switch hitter is putting together a solid May, going 12-for-42 (.286) with six doubles, three RBI and four runs so far. Despite the barrage of two-baggers, Gonzales is still only slashing .223/.323/.330 on the season with one homer, two steals, nine RBI and 14 runs through 32 games.