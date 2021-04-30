Gonzalez is out of the lineup Friday against the Rangers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old started 10 of the previous 11 games, including the past three at second base, but he'll head to the bench for Friday's contest after going 5-for-33 during that stretch. Christian Arroyo didn't start the past few games after being it by a pitch, so he could reclaim some playing time at the keystone from Gonzalez.