Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Orioles.
Gonzalez returned to the starting lineup after missing out on a start for the first time this season Wednesday. He put together a strong performance, reaching base three times and also swiping his second bag of the season. Even so, it's been a relatively uninspiring start to the campaign for Gonzalez, as he has only four hits in 25 plate appearances with no extra-base knocks.
