Gonzalez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Gonzalez will be on the bench for a second straight game after he went 0-for-12 with an RBI, two walks and two strikeouts in his last four contests. Christian Arroyo will start at second base and lead off.
