Gonzalez will play all over the field this season, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Gonzalez has played all over the diamond throughout his career, racking up starts at first, second and third base as well as both corner outfield spots. There's no clear opening on the Red Sox roster for him to play every day, making it little surprise that he will continue to shift around the field. Gonzalez will look to bounce back from one of his worst seasons, as he hit just .211/.286/.320 across 199 plate appearances with the Twins in 2020.