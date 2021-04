Gonzalez will serve as the team's left fielder and bat seventh in the team's first game of the season Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox appear set to use a platoon in left field, with Gonzalez starting against southpaws and Franchy Cordero against righties. With John Means slated to take the mound for Baltimore on Friday, Gonzalez will begin the campaign in the starting lineup.