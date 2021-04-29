Gonzalez will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday against the Rangers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Making his 10th start in 11 games, Gonzalez looks to be an everyday player for the Red Sox at this point rather than a utility man. While he'll still have the ability to play all over the infield and outfield, he seems to have found a home of late at the keystone, where he'll be starting for the third straight contest. Enrique Hernandez has been seeing more work in the outfield of late as a result, pushing Franchy Cordero into more of a reserve role.