Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Gonzalez doesn't have a direct path to an everyday gig at any one position, but his ability to play all over the infield and outfield has allowed him to hold down a quasi-full-time role so far this season. He started each of Boston's first five games, going 3-for-16 with two runs. Gonzalez will head to the bench while manager Alex Cora keeps Christian Vazquez's bat in the lineup at DH, but the utility man still looks like he'll still have a decent chance at picking up at least three or four starts per week moving forward.