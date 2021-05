Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez sits for the third time in Boston's last five games. With a .201/.291/.288 line on the season, it's hard to make the case that he deserves more frequent opportunities. For the third straight game, Enrique Hernandez moves in to play second base while Danny Santana starts in center field, which may be Boston's default alignment going forward.