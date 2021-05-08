Gonzalez started at second base, batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.

Gonzalez filled in at second base with both Enrique Hernandez (hamstring, IL) and Christian Arroyo (hand) dealing with injuries. Hernandez's absence leaves openings at second base, center field and leadoff batter. This was Gonzalez's first time leading off in 2021, and he has just 37 career at-bats atop an order. Manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com that he hopes Arroyo can be ready to start by Sunday. That means either Gonzalez or the recently called up Michael Chavis will man second base Saturday against Baltimore left-hander Zac Lowther.