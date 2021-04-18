Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-4 win over the White Sox.
Gonzalez had the go-head hit when he kicked off a four-run eighth inning with his first home run -- and first extra-base hit -- of the season. His defensive ability has been on display early, as Gonzalez has played five different position through 12 games. For now, fantasy managers must be happy with the position versatility, because Gonzalez is batting just .216 (8-for-37).
