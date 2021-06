Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a strikeout as the Red Sox beat the Yankees, 6-5 on Sunday.

Gonzalez blasted a two-run home run to left off New York reliever Lucas Luetge to tie the score at 3-3 but failed to contribute otherwise on offense. The home run was Gonzalez's first since April 17 as he's been playing part time since Danny Santana's recall. However, Gonzalez has started the last three games and posted four extra-base hits total.