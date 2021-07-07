Gonzalez (hamstring) will be unavailable for Wednesday's game, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Gonzalez missed Tuesday's game, which opened up playing time for Danny Santana, but he left that game with a quadriceps injury. This leaves Boston shorthanded heading into an afternoon game Wednesday. It's nearly impossible to get a player from Triple-A Worcester to the west coast in time for a 1:07 pm (local time) start.
