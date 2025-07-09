Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Activated ahead of season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox activated Yoshida (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Yoshida is finally ready to make his season debut for the Red Sox after a long recovery from offseason surgery on his right shoulder. The 31-year-old is starting at designated hitter in Wednesday's game versus righty Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Yoshida might have to get off to a good start if he wants to see regular playing time, as the Red Sox have lots of mouths to feed between the outfield and DH.
