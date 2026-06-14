Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Back in lineup as leadoff man

Yoshida will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

After being left out of the lineup for the first two contests of the series even with the Rangers sending a pair of right-handers to the hill, Yoshida will make his return to the starting nine as Boston's table setter. Mickey Gasper filled those duties the previous two games, but he'll head to the bench Sunday while he manages a tight groin. If Gasper's groin issue is only a short-term concern, Yoshida might have to settle for a part-time role while he's running cold at the plate. Since the start of June, Yoshida has gone 2-for-18 with a 1:6 BB:K in five games.