Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Begins rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yoshida (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a walk for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
Yoshida kicked off a rehab assignment with the WooSox, serving as the DH and playing all seven innings in the first game of a doubleheader. Given his lengthy stint on the injured list, Yoshida may be given the maximum time allowed (20 days) before before being activated. It's unclear if there will be a regular role for Yoshida, particularly as Boston looks to get at-bats for top prospect Roman Anthony.
