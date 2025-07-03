Yoshida (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a walk for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Yoshida kicked off a rehab assignment with the WooSox, serving as the DH and playing all seven innings in the first game of a doubleheader. Given his lengthy stint on the injured list, Yoshida may be given the maximum time allowed (20 days) before before being activated. It's unclear if there will be a regular role for Yoshida, particularly as Boston looks to get at-bats for top prospect Roman Anthony.