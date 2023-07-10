Yoshida went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and one steal in Sunday's victory over the Athletics.

Yoshida turned in his seventh consecutive multi-hit performance Sunday and came up clutch with a solo home run in the top of the ninth that gave the Red Sox the lead and eventual win. Yoshida also showcased his speed, swiping his sixth bag of the year and his second in his last two games. Yoshida will enter the All-Star break as one of MLB's hottest hitters, batting 15-for-29 (.515) with two homers, seven runs, five RBI and three steals across his last seven appearances.