Yoshida went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 10-2 win over the Padres.

The 32-year-old put an exclamation point on the rout when he launched a two-run homer off Sean Reynolds in the ninth inning. Yoshida has two long balls on the season, both of which have come in his last five starts, but his playing time and production both remain inconsistent. Over 47 plate appearances since the All-Star break, Yoshida is slashing .227/.255/.409 with three runs, six RBI and a 1:10 BB:K.