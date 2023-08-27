Yoshida is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Though the lefty-hitting Yoshida will be on the bench for the second straight game while the Dodgers open the game with left-hander Caleb Ferguson on the mound, the rookie outfielder could be an early appearance off the bench. Right-hander Gavin Stone is expected to take over once Ferguson exits the contest, at which point Yoshida could be called upon to replace Justin Turner at designated hitter or Adam Duvall in left field.