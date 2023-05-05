Yoshida made a slight adjustment to his batting stance, which he credits for a current hot stretch, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. The Red Sox outfielder has hit in 14 consecutive games, going 25-for-56 with 13 runs, five doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI during the run.

With consultation from the coaching staff, Yoshida opened his stance, which allowed him to see the ball better. "I can pick out the balls that I should swing at, so I think that's why I'm doing well," Yoshida said. He stressed the only thing that has changed is the stance; Yoshida's swing remains the same. Yoshida, who batted .167/.310/.250 over his first 48 at-bats against MLB pitching, is up to .317/.400/.548 for the season.