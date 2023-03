Yoshida hit his first home run of the World Baseball Classic in Thursday's 9-3 win over Italy.

Yoshida also knocked in the go-ahead run on an RBI grounder and leads the WBC with 10 RBI. Overall, the biggest offseason addition to Boston's outfield is batting .400 (6-for-15) with a 1.189 OPS. When he returns from the competition, Yoshida is expected to serve as the Red Sox's starting left fielder and likely a middle-of-the-order bat.