Yoshida went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Texas.

Yoshida had gone nine straight games without an RBI before his two-run single in the third inning. The outfielder appears to be tiring under the grind of the MLB season. Yoshida is batting .196 (10-for-51) over 14 games in September and has a .640 OPS since the All-Star break.