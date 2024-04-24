Yoshida entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and was hit by a pitch in a 4-1 loss to Cleveland.

Yoshida was held out of the starting lineup against a righty, with Red Sox manager Alex Cora explaining that decision was more about getting Tyler O'Neill's bat in the lineup and less about Yoshida, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Yoshida will be back in the starting lineup Wednesday, per Cora.