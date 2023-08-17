Yoshida went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Washington.

Yoshida entered the game as a pinch hitter and finished in left field. He'd been held out of the starting lineup the first two games of the series. Including Monday's off day, that would have been three full days off for the outfielder. As manager Alex Cora explained to MLB.com, Yoshida is adapting to a more rigorous travel schedule than he was accustomed to in Japan. "He's doing well. Like I said, we have to take care of him," Cora said. "There's nothing going on. We're just staying away from him for now." Yoshida is expected to start the series finale Thursday.