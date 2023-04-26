Yoshida went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 loss against the Orioles.
Yoshida launched a home run off Tyler Wells to lead off the second inning, tying the game 1-1. Yoshida has now recorded a hit in seven straight contests, going 13-for-28 with three homers and 10 RBI in that span. The 29-year-old Yoshida has gotten off to quite a start in his first MLB season, slashing .276/.371/.461 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases through 89 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: On impressive stretch•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Homers twice Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Snaps slump•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Still at DH on Monday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Returns to starting lineup•