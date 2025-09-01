Yoshida served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Yoshida ended August on a down note. Over the final 12 games of the month, he had a .412 OPS with one extra-base hit and zero RBI. He's now batting just .224 with a .609 OPS and two home runs since his return to Boston in early July. It's fair to wonder how long Yoshida's leash is at DH given the limited impact his bat has made. Once Wilyer Abreu (calf) is ready to come off the IL, Yoshida's playing time should take a hit.