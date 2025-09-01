Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Finishes month on sour note
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yoshida served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.
Yoshida ended August on a down note. Over the final 12 games of the month, he had a .412 OPS with one extra-base hit and zero RBI. He's now batting just .224 with a .609 OPS and two home runs since his return to Boston in early July. It's fair to wonder how long Yoshida's leash is at DH given the limited impact his bat has made. Once Wilyer Abreu (calf) is ready to come off the IL, Yoshida's playing time should take a hit.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Idle against southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Idle against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Idle Friday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Taking seat Monday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Clubs second homer•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Sitting for second straight game•