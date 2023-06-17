Yoshida went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and one run scored in Friday's victory over the Yankees.

Yoshida had been scuffling of late and wasn't getting starts versus left-handed pitchers, but he broke out of his slump in a big way Friday. It was the rookie's first four-hit game of his career and just the third time he's recorded multiple extra-base hits. Yoshida has appeared in 61 of the team's first 70 games, so he's nearly an everyday player and is slashing .309/.383/.479 with seven home runs, 36 RBI, three stolen bases and 35 runs scored.